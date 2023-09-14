TÜRKİYE
European Parliament's Türkiye report based on 'disinformation'
Parliament's 2022 report is filled with "unjust accusations and prejudices" based on disinformation of anti-Türkiye circles, says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye's reaction came after the report was adopted at a plenary session of the European Parliament. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Photo: AA
September 14, 2023

Türkiye has slammed the European Parliament's [EP] 2022 report on the country, saying it is filled with "disinformation" and its claims are disconnected from historical and legal realities.

“This report, filled with unjust accusations and prejudices based on the disinformation of anti- Türkiye circles, is a reflection of the European Parliament's usual shallow and non-visionary approach, both in its relations with our country and the future of the EU," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Türkiye's reaction came after the report was adopted at a plenary session of EP.

"Unfortunately, this report also demonstrates how captive members of the EP are to the daily populist politics and how far they are from developing the right strategic approach towards both the EU and our region."

Türkiye considers it unreasonable for the EU to bring up different approaches instead of the accession negotiations at this critical time for the stability and security of the continent, when a window of opportunity has opened for the revitalisation of Türkiye-EU relations, it noted.

In addition, the claims in the report regarding the Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus issues, which reflect one-sided views of some groups and are disconnected from historical and legal realities, hold no validity for Türkiye, it added.

Türkiye has the potential to make the EU a global power in the face of all current challenges such as security, energy, climate change and economic difficulties, it said.

"Recognising this truth is possible with a visionary perspective that does not surrender to the daily interests of some circles."

"We hope that the new Parliament that will form after the 2024 EP elections will act with a neutral, rational, and constructive perspective," it added.

