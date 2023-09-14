A French citizen detained in Niger in the wake of a couphas been freed, the French foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

"France welcomes the liberation of Stephane Jullien", said a spokeswoman for the ministry.

Jullien, a businessman long based in Niger, had a role representing the interests of French expatriates at the French embassy.

He was arrested on September 8 amid deteriorating ties that followed a coup in the former French colony in West Africa.

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum was toppled on July 26 and has been detained along with his family at the presidential palace in a coup that has been condemned by France and most of West African countries.

Niger is a West African nation that is two-thirds desert. It is one of the poorest nations in the world, with half of its 26.2 million people living in poverty.

Read more: Niger coup: Scramble for Africa's Sahel region