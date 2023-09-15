Four people were killed and 18 others kidnapped during an attack by bandits in Giyawa village in northwestern Nigeria’s Sokoto state, police said Thursday.

Ahmed Rufai, the state police command's spokesman, said the assailants also carted away valuables including livestock.

He said seven of those abducted later escaped and returned to their community, where many residents had fled for safety.

However, some residents of the community claimed that more than 30 people were abducted.

Rufai said the police are on the trail of the assailants and are making efforts to ensure that normalcy is restored in the community.