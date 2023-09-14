AFRICA
More than 500 people rescued in flood-hit Libya
At least 500 people have been rescued after devastating floods submerged houses in Libya and killed thousands of people recently.
A search operation is ongoing in Libya after raging floods displaced or killed many people. / Photo: AFP
September 14, 2023

Rescue teams have rescued 510 people from under the rubble in the Libyan city of Derna, where devastating floods have left thousands of people dead.

Speaking to Anadolu on Thursday, Saadeddin Abdul Wakil, the undersecretary of the unity government’s Health Ministry, said that search and rescue effort by local and international teams continued as thousands of people are still missing.

Abdul Wakil said that the cities of Soussa, Al-Mekhili, Al-Wardia need “urgent intervention.”

At least 6,000 people have been killed and thousands of others remain missing due to the weekend floods in eastern Libya, according to officials.

Torrential rains swept several regions, most notably the cities of Derna, Benghazi, Al-Bayda, Al-Marj and Soussa.

