FIFA Football Awards 2023 nominees unveiled
The list of nominees for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 contains the names of World Cup and Champions League winning players.
Footballers' heroic performances and their managers' tactical prowess have seen FIFA select some of the elite footballers for the best sportsmen awards./ Photo: DPA
September 14, 2023

FIFA has announced nominees for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2023, with names having been chosen by a panel of football experts.

The qualifying period for the women’s awards was from August 1, 2022 to August 20, 2023, the date of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final.

For the men’s awards, the qualifying period was between December 19, 2022 and August 20, 2023.

Best FIFA Men’s Player

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Rodri and Bernardo Silva, Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen, Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, Arsenal's Declan Rice, Al-Nassr's Marcelo Brozovic and Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan.

Best FIFA Women’s Player

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, Salma Paralluelo, Keira Walsh and Mapi Leon, Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo, Aston Villa's Rachel Daly, Olympique Lyonnais' Kadidiatou Diani and Lindsey Horan, Arsenal's Caitlin Foord and Amanda Ile stedt, Manchester City's Mary Fowler and Alex Greenwood, Pachuca's Jennifer Hermoso, Chelsea's Lauren James and Sam Kerr and Manchester United's Hinata Miyazawa.

Best FIFA Men’s Coach

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi, Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou, Italy's Luciano Spalletti and Barcelona's Xavi.

Best FIFA Women’s Coach

Sweden's Peter Gerhardsson, Barcelona's Jonatan Giraldez, Australia's Tony Gustavsson, Chelsea's Emma Hayes and England's Sarina Wiegman.

Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

Al-Hilal's Yassine Bounou, Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, Manchester City's Ederson, Manchester United's Andre Onana and Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

West Ham United's Mackenzie Arnold, Chelsea's Ann-Katrin Berger and Zecira Musovic, Barcelona's Catalina Coll and Sandra Panos Garcia-Villamil, Manchester United's Mary Earps and Olympique Lyonnais' Christiane Endler.

