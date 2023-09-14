A Malian activist normally known for his support of the junta was has been sentenced in court to two years in prison after criticising the government.

Adama Ben Diarra, known as Ben the Brain, who had been detained and was present at the sentencing, was prosecuted for "damaging the state's credibility."

His lawyers, Demba Traore and Mamadou Camara, said they would appeal.

"My comments were distorted and taken out of context," Diarra said during his trial last week.

On August 27, he had called on the junta to respect the March 2024 deadline to which it committed to return power to elected civilians.

He criticised the junta's management of the country and denounced arrests he claimed the security services had made.

Key in MINUSMA exit campaign

Diarra is the head of one of Mali's most active pro-junta organisations.

It has previously organised protests calling for the departure of France's Barkhane anti-insurgency troops and for the withdrawal of the UN peace-keeping mission MINUSMA.

Diarra is also a member of the National Transitional Council (CNT), installed by the military to serve as the legislative body in Mali.

In August, a social media influencer was sentenced to one year in prison after criticising the ruling junta for what she called its "failure" to manage insecurity and inflation.

'Undermining state’s credibility'

The radio and television host Mohamed Youssouf Bathily, also known as Ras Bath, has been in prison since March after declaring that former Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga, who died in detention the previous year, had been "assassinated."

In December 2021, Issa Kaou N'Djim, a political figure known for supporting the head of the junta, Colonel Assimi Goita, was jailed for six months – also for "undermining the credibility of the state" – after making comments deemed subversive on social media.