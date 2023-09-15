AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Over 5,000 Nigerian doctors fled abroad - association
Increasing cases of depression, sudden deaths of doctors linked to workload are reported weekly, says association's president
Over 5,000 Nigerian doctors fled abroad - association
Doctor / Photo: Reuters
September 15, 2023

Over 5,000 medical doctors in Nigeria have migrated to the UK, the US, United Arab Emirates and other African countries due to inadequate compensation and unfavorable working conditions, an association representative has said.

Doctors in the country frequently resort to strikes to advocate for increased staffing and improved salaries to prevent the potential collapse of Nigeria's healthcare sector, Emeka Orji, President of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, told Anadolu news agency.

He said there are approximately 12,000 resident doctors in the country and his association used to have 16,000 members five years ago.

"We have lost between 5,000 to 7,000 of doctors to brain drain within five years," he told Anadolu on Friday.

Suspended strike

He said the association has commenced discussion with the Federal Government after the suspension of the doctors' strike on August 11.

Orji however expressed deep concern on the impact of the brain drain on the country's health sector and Nigerians.

"It has led to increasing waiting time for patients in hospitals to see their doctors, multiple cancelations of surgeries and appointments due to inadequate medical doctors," he explained.

He said the association has been receiving weekly reports of doctors suffering from depression and instances of deaths associated with excessive workloads.

Hours waiting

He, however, said the association is still computing the statistics of the affected doctors.

Many Nigerians said they spend hours waiting at the clinic before seeing the doctors while some said their initial appointments were cancelled after hours of waiting.

"My appointment was canceled after waiting for three hours at the University of Ibadan Teaching Hospital (UCH) on Tuesday," Abayomi Salako told Anadolu on phone.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Social Welfare Prof Ali Pate has also expressed concern about the brain drain in the health sector and medical tourism, promising to tackle the challenge.

Medical tourism

"When you fly from Addis Ababa to India, you see a lot of people going for medical tourism; it is not a thing we should see as normal. We should do something about it and improve our health outcomes," he said.

Scores of Nigerian politicians, including former President Muhammadu Buhari, frequently travel overseas especially UK, US, Germany, Saudi Arabia and Egypt for medical treatment.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us