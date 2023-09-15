TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye stands by Libya in wake of country's flood disaster: Erdogan
Türkiye has dispatched three aircraft and three ships as part of humanitarian aid for flood-battered Libya, Turkish President Erdogan says.
Türkiye stands by Libya in wake of country's flood disaster: Erdogan
"Our assistance to our Libyan brothers and sisters will continue uninterruptedly to help them overcome these difficult days in a short time,” President Erdogan says. / Photo: AA
September 15, 2023

Türkiye stands by Libya in wake of the country's deadly flood disaster, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adding that he had ordered the mobilisation of all state resources to help Libyans.

“As of now Türkiye has dispatched three aircraft and three ships as part of humanitarian aid for flood-battered Libya,” said Erdogan, addressing an urban transformation and earthquake forum in Istanbul.

"Our assistance to our Libyan brothers and sisters will continue uninterruptedly to help them overcome these difficult days in a short time,” he added.

At least 6,000 people were killed and thousands of others remain missing due to last weekend’s floods in eastern Libya, according to official figures.

Torrential rains and flooding from Storm Daniel swept several areas on Sunday in eastern Libya, most notably Benghazi, Al Bayda, and Al Marj, as well as Susa and Derna.

Legislation to make Türkiye quake resistant

Erdogan also said Türkiye will step up work to make the country earthquake resistant.

The aim of earthquake legislation is “to establish the legal infrastructure that will carry out urban transformation in the healthiest, fastest, and fairest way against the reality of earthquakes,” he said.

“From now on, we need to carry out the work by acknowledging all 81 provinces of our country as earthquake zones,” Erdogan added.

Following the February 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye, Erdogan said the country is rebuilding an earthquake-hit area a s big as a mid-size country.

Türkiye is among the world's most seismically active zones. In February, strong earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye killed more than 50,000 people.

In 1999, a strong quake hit northwestern Türkiye, claiming more than 18,000 lives.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us