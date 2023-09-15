BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Nigeria's President Tinubu picks Cardoso as new central bank boss
The president has also nominated four new deputy governors of the bank.
President Bola Tinubu has promised bold reforms in Africa's biggest economy. / Others
September 15, 2023

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has nominated Olayemi Cardoso to be the next governor of the country's central bank for a term of five years.

The president has also nominated four new deputy governors of the bank.

It follows the suspension of the bank's outgoing governor, Godwin Emefiele, in June who was later detained by state police and charged with illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, which he denied. It is unclear whether he has resigned.

Cardoso is the former head of Citibank in Nigeria.

Tinubu sent Cardoso's nomination to the Nigerian senate for confirmation alongside the four new deputy governors, presidential adviser Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
