Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has nominated Olayemi Cardoso to be the next governor of the country's central bank for a term of five years.

The president has also nominated four new deputy governors of the bank.

It follows the suspension of the bank's outgoing governor, Godwin Emefiele, in June who was later detained by state police and charged with illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, which he denied. It is unclear whether he has resigned.

Cardoso is the former head of Citibank in Nigeria.

Tinubu sent Cardoso's nomination to the Nigerian senate for confirmation alongside the four new deputy governors, presidential adviser Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement.