By Zeynep Conkar

In a world where solidarity can be preconditional; small, anonymous ‘pay it forward’ acts fly under the radar, yet they bridge a crucial gap in societal support. It’s these small altruistic acts that makes the world go around.

In Türkiye, steeped in Ottoman traditions, altruism finds a fascinating gateway through ‘simit on the hook’.

Here, I have tried to track down the various ways in which ordinary citizens use simit as a vehicle for their acts of everyday altruism. But before that, let’s see how it works.

Simit on the Hook

First, a customer visits a bakery or street vendor to buy a simit – a traditional Turkish pastry covered with sesame seeds – and requests to pay for an extra simit or more, without specifying who the recipient would be. Then the baker or vendor sets aside and keeps track of them.

Someone in need, who may not have the means to purchase food at that moment, can later visit the bakery and enquire if there are any simits on the hook available. They can then receive a simit that has already been paid for by a previous donor.

As a perfect example of empathy, kindness and solidarity, simit on the hook allows individuals in distress to receive a warm meal in a discreet and respectful manner.

There are many more ways in which the spirit of 'pay it forward' generosity is manifested across Türkiye, encompassing various goods and services, including food, coffee, books, clothing and more.

The age-old Ottoman legacy of solidarity continues to shine in modern Türkiye, with numerous bakeries and street vendors upholding this noble practice uninterrupted.

Extending kindness

“My family and I have been involved in this for about 11 years now. Some people come here and leave a few simits suspended, but even on days they don't, we provide for the people who can’t afford, as much as we can,” Demir says.

“We particularly strive to assist the elderly and the students,” she adds.

Demir says that the daily number of simits that are on the hook varies, ranging from 10 to 50. “We have some permanent, weekly customers. For instance, there was an elderly, homeless man to whom we used to provide five or six simits a day."

"I truly believe that offering essential food items as charity, such as simit and bread, is a precious act,” she says.

Similar example of this tradition, only this time, it’s the breads that are suspended, comes from Uskudar too.

“The practice of ‘bread on the hook’ is a remarkably beautiful thing. Some of our visitors come two or three times a day. As a result, we have come to know many of them personally,” says Mukhamedova.

She says that especially on Fridays, a surplus of bread – perhaps over 200 loaves – is often left hanging, because it’s the religious holiday for Muslims. “Some people even leave as many as 30 or 50 loaves at once. While the numbers may fall on other days, we never turn anyone away, even if it means operating at a loss,” she adds.

“I believe that by extending kindness to others, we benefit not only them but also ourselves. I genuinely hope these kinds of acts of solidarity can reach everyone,” she adds.

Rooted in Islam

In Türkiye, social support is a unifying force that transcends all socio-cultural differences. In a culture founded in community, solidarity and generosity, one can observe similar practices almost everyday.

As Prophet Muhammad put it: “He is not a believer whose stomach is filled, while the neighbour to his side goes hungry.”

Acts of khayr (goodness) – whether directed towards neighbours, family or strangers – are important in Islam, and stem from a heartfelt concern for the welfare of others.

Instances of solidarity within society notably shine through during celebrations or mourning. Communal gatherings forge lasting bonds, as impactful aid campaigns transcend differences and unite hearts for a common purpose.

The holy month of Ramadan, a sacred period for Muslims, is a time when acts of goodness intensify.

During this period, Muslims frequently share their meals with those in need at collective suhoor and iftar gatherings or with food packages, increasing social solidarity in Türkiye.

Prophet Muhammad also said: “The best among you are those who bring greatest benefits to many others.” In Islam, doing good, meeting the needs of those in difficulty, and sharing what one has with those less fortunate, is a daily phenomenon.

Islamic principles, altruism and selflessness are seamlessly woven into the fabric of Turkish society, as practices of charitable giving can be observed as both the obligatory zakat – a means of aiding the less fortunate, as well as voluntary acts of benevolence, also known as sadaqah.

Surah Al Baqarah 2:271 in the Quran says: “If you make sadaqah (alms) openly, it is good enough, and if you keep it secret and give it to the needy, it is much better for you, and this will write off part of your sins. Allah is all aware of what you do.”

That’s what the practice of ‘on the hook’ does, ensuring the act of giving remains discreet, while preventing any possible sense of embarrassment or hesitation for the receiver.

Gifting smiles to children

Ahmet Ersan, popularly known as ‘Cakir Ahmet of Uskudar’ is a street vendor who sells home-made desserts and prayer beads. At his stall in Uskudar Square, he offers customers an option to practise 'on the hook' with his desserts.

“As a well-known and well-liked figure, when my friends would visit me, they would leave additional money at my stall, asking me to keep the change. I would use it to help the needy, especially children. That’s how it all started,” says Cakir Ahmet.

“I usually provide desserts to children and students. Seeing them happy brings me joy and I think doing good is such a wonderful thing. You give a child a piece of candy, and they remember it forever,” says Cakir Ahmet.

He shares an indelible memory. “When I was around eight years old, I used to sell newspapers. A man approached me and asked whether I was hungry. Then he bought me a doner kebab. Noticing that I had very old shoes on, he then took me to a market and bought me shoes and a kilo of cherries, too. It's been nearly 60 years, but I still remember the moment,” he says.

“Children don't forget such acts easily. When they grow up, they might think: ‘Someone did a kind thing for me once, so I should do the same for other needy children’. We are committed to keeping these traditions alive. In my case, I distribute desserts among children and the homeless,” he adds.

"Some weekly visitors leave a generous amount of money and say, 'Ahmet, you know what to do'. And I put the desserts on the hook for later, for children to come and enjoy."

At the Hobbit House in Istanbul’s Balat, which was established to assist disadvantaged children, there is a hanger where people can leave clothes they no longer use and wish to share. People that visit there can choose any clothing they desire and take it with them.

Nourishment for the soul

And who said that these little acts of charity benefit only the recipient? Examples abound showing how these acts nourish the soul of the giver, fostering a profound connection between individuals.

Such acts of kindness and generosity nurtures a shared sense of humanity, reminding the giver that their acts can make a direct, positive impact on someone else's life.

They are also known to bring about a sense of fulfilment and gratitude. Knowing that they have contributed to easing someone else's hardship can create a deep sense of satisfaction and contentment for the giver, enhancing their overall well-being.

In essence, while ‘on the hook’ tradition fosters a sense of interconnectedness and empathy, it also demonstrates the transformative power of compassion in both practical and spiritual ways.

And in this way, an Ottoman legacy lives on in modern Türkiye, quietly and perhaps imperceptibly, yet occupying a significant space and bringing change piecemeal.