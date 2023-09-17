AFRICA
Russia sends doctors, aid to flood-ravaged Libya
Russia has sent 35 emergency doctors and aid to flood-ravaged Libya.
At least 11,300 people have been confirmed dead after devastating floods hit Libya last week. / Photo: Reuters
September 17, 2023

Russia has sent 35 emergency doctors and humanitarian aid to eastern Libya, after the country was hit by unprecedented flooding a week ago.

"The ministry's third plane with specialists... has landed in Libya. Around 35 employees of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations will provide medical assistance to the population affected by the floods," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

A mobile hospital has already been sent by Russia with operating theatres and an intensive care unit.

The 35 physicians will provide "qualified medical assistance" to "up to 100 people" per day at the site, the ministry said.

Dams burst

Two dams upstream from Derna, a city of about 100,000 people in the northeast of Libya, burst last week when hurricane-strength Storm Daniel struck the country, triggering tsunami-like flooding.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Sunday warned that the toll from Derna alone could be as high as 11,300, with another 10,100 people missing.

SOURCE:AFP
