At least 60 people have been arrested in eastern Zimbabwe for allegedly selling substandard or expired products.

Some of the business operators had reportedly refused to accept substandard or expired goods that had been returned by customers.

The arrests were made in Makoni, Nyanga, Mutasa and Mutare in Manicaland Province, eastern Zimbabwe.

“If they (violations) are minor offences, the suspects will pay fines. If their breaches are big offences, such as selling expired products, the suspects will be taken to court,” Zimbabwe’s Consumer Protection Commission public affairs manager Kudakwashe Mudereri said on Saturday.

“A consumer has the right to return a product if he or she finds it to be substandard,” Mudereri said, adding that all traders in the country are required to display the prices of commodities on sale.