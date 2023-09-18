At least 20 people were killed when a truck collided with a bus transporting mineworkers late Sunday in South Africa’s northern Limpopo province, local media reported.

A security company, Arezwothe Protection Services says most of the passengers in the bus had died at the accident scene according to local media reports.

The security company said the accident happened around 5 pm local time (1500GMT) between Niani and Musina, a few kilometers from South Africa’s border with Zimbabwe.

SA Trucker, an online magazine for truckers in southern Africa, said the bus and truck caught fire after the collusion as passengers were still trapped in the bus.

The collision reportedly involved a bus transporting mineworkers to the Venetia Diamond Mine and a truck according to a post by Arezwothe Protection Services on X.

The Venetia Mine, owned by De Beers, is the country’s largest producer of diamonds.