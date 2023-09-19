AFRICA
Libya floods: 70% of infrastructure damaged
UN Humanitarian Office (OCHA) says at least 3,958 people have died across Libya due to flooding, revising its previous death toll of 11,300.
A powerful storm and heavy rainfall caused the deadly flooding in Eastern Libya. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 19, 2023

Libya’s Tripoli-based unity government said that 70% of the infrastructure in eastern Libya was damaged by last week’s devastating floods.

Eleven bridges collapsed from the floods, including two bridges that linked Derna with the cities of Soussa and al-Qubba and six others, Al-Hussein Swedan, head of the Transport Ministry’s roads and bridges department said in a statement on Monday.

Derna was hardest hit by deadly flooding caused by Mediterranean Storm Daniel on Sept. 10, causing the city’s dams to burst, washing away homes and people.

He also said 80% of the water pipelines in all eastern towns and villages collapsed, and 50% of the roads in the devastated areas were damaged.

Swedan added, however, that his department managed to open alternative routes in affected and damaged areas.

According to the UN Humanitarian Office (OCHA), at least 3,958 people have died across Libya due to flooding, revising its previous death toll of 11,300.

On Saturday, the Eastern Libya-based Health Minister Osama Hamad said that to date 3,252 corpses had been buried.

More than 40,000 people have been displaced across Libya’s northeastern areas by the deadly floods, the UN office said.

SOURCE:AA
