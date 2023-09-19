The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved a 130% increase in the prize money for the CAF Super Cup competition.

Newly-crowned Super Cup champions USMA from Algeria will now take home $500,000, while runners-up Al Ahly will get USD 250 000, according to a CAF statement.

Last year, the winner of the same competition, RS Berkane from Morocco, took home $200,000, while runners-up Wydad AC also from Morocco got $125,000.

CAFsays the increase is in line with ensuring that football clubs and teams become self-sustaining in the mid-to-long term.

Other increases

In the last two years, there have been prize money increases across the board, including the CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Women’s Champions League, and CAF Africa Cup of Nations, amongst others.

The CAF Champions League prize money saw an increase that bumped it by 46%, moving from 2.5 million dollars to 3,650,000 dollars.

The CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations prize money also increased by 150%, jumping from $300,000 to $500,000.

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) prize money jumped from $4.5 million to $5 million, while the second runner-up also moved from $2.5 million to $2.75 million.

The increase in the Confédération Africaine de Football (CHAN) prize money also climbed by 45%, from $1,250,000 to $1,812,500.