AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Five Malian soldiers killed in clashes with rebels
The Malian armed forces say seven rebels were also killed and eight vehicles belonging to the rebel group destroyed in the Timbuktu battle.
Five Malian soldiers killed in clashes with rebels
Five soldiers and seven rebels died in a fierce battle in Timbuktu's Lere town. Photo: AA / AA
September 19, 2023

Five Malian soldiers were killed and 20 others wounded in clashes with rebels in the north, the military said on Tuesday.

The clashes between the Malian armed forces and northern Tuareg rebels broke out Sunday in the town of Lere, in Timbuktu region near the Mauritanian border.

According to initial reports, a military statement said, five people were dead, 20 others injured and 11 were missing on the army side.

The army also said that seven rebels were killed and eight vehicles belonging to the rebel group were destroyed.

The offensive

On Sunday, the rebels claimed that they shot down an army aircraft, took soldiers hostage and captured two army bases in Lere city.

But the army statement said its military remained mobilized to defend its positions and maintain the peace and security of the population.

It added that its aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing due to material damage.

Since August, the Malian army has been engaged in an offensive against a rebel group called the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) as a UN peacekeeping mission started to withdraw from the country.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us