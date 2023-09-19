TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan warns against military intervention in Niger in UN address
"We hope that Niger, which has been going through troubled times recently, reaches a constitutional order and a democratic governance as soon as possible,” says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
September 19, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued a stern warning about the potential consequences of military interference in Niger as he emphasised the risk of deeper instability for that nation and the entire Sahel region.

Erdogan spoke at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and said the Sahel faces serious political, economic, social and security challenges.

"Any military intervention in Niger risks plunging this country and the entire region into deeper instability," he warned. "We hope that Niger, which has been going through troubled times recently, reaches a constitutional order and a democratic governance as soon as possible.”

Niger was plunged into turmoil on July 26 when General Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, led a military intervention that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

The furore against French presence in the country provoked a row with Paris.

Military junta took power in neighbouring Burkina Faso in 2022 and in Mali in 2020.

SOURCE:AA
