Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said he was seeking to re-establish constitutional order to address political and economic problems in neighboring Niger following a July coup and welcomed any support for the process.

Tinubu is chairman of the main West African bloc ECOWAS, which has been trying to negotiate with the Niger military junta. ECOWAS has said it is ready to deploy troops to restore constitutional order if diplomatic efforts fail.

In a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Tinubu assailed military coups, which have swept through West Africa in the past few years and are sometimes cheered by citizens. The wave of coups has cast doubt on the strategies of the regional bloc ECOWAS.

Restoration of democracy

"The wave crossing parts of Africa does not demonstrate favour towards coups. It is a demand for solutions to perennial problems," Tinubu said.

"Regarding Niger, we are negotiating with the military leaders. As chairman of ECOWAS, I seek to help re-establish democratic governance in a manner that addresses the political and economic challenges confronting that nation, including the violent extremists who seek to foment instability in our region."

The decision by ECOWAS in August to activate a so-called standby force for a possible intervention has raised fears of an escalation that could further destabilize the insurgency-torn Sahel region.

The junta in Niger last month ordered its armed forces to go on highest alert, citing an increased threat of attack.

President Bola Tinubu has also lamented the continued exploitation of African resources by foreign elements which he said was retarding the continent's progress.

He urged the rest of the world to work with African countries ''as true friends and partners'' describing the continent as the ''key to the world’s future.”

This is not the first time Tinubu has decried decades of exploitation of African natural resources since he became the leader of Africa's most populous country and also the chairperson of the West African regional bloc ECOWAS.

At a summit of African leaders in July, he warned against the so-called new scramble for African resources by world powers saying ''past history and current global difficulties argue against our future success.''