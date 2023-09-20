Kenya’s president announced Tuesday that Ukraine will set up a grain hub in his country in a significant move to address a pressing food shortage in East Africa.

President William Ruto made the disclosure following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York City, where the two leaders are attending the 78th UN General Assembly.

In a statement, Ruto said he "held talks with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, who committed to establishing a grain hub in the Port of Mombasa to address a food shortage in East Africa.”

Ukraine, celebrated as a global powerhouse in the production of vital grains, is set to play a crucial role in enhancing food security across the East African region.

Food scarcity

The partnership aims to address an ongoing food scarcity crisis which has been exacerbated by various factors, including climate change, political instability and disruptions in global supply chains.

The establishment of a grain hub in the Port of Mombasa is expected to facilitate the efficient importation and distribution of grain, ensuring a more stable and reliable food supply for East African nations.

The urgency of the initiative is underscored by recent events in Ukraine. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, there has been a shortage of grains in global grain markets, which has strained food supplies in regions reliant on Ukrainian grain.

President Ruto expressed his country's commitment to advocating for a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Worst drought

"Kenya advocates for a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict to restore stability, alleviate the suffering of the people, and stop destruction of property," he said.

Communities in the Horn of Africa, including Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia, are braving the worst drought in decades affecting millions.