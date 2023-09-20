South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated calls for the lifting of Western sanctions on Zimbabwe.

United States and the European Union (EU) have both maintained sanctions against Zimbabwe that were imposed in 2002 during the era of former President Robert Mugabe. The Western countries cited lack of democracy and alleged humans rights violations.

Zimbabwe insists the sanctions have damaged its economy, with hyperinflation currently standing at around 176%, although the EU previously said the restrictions had no impact on the economy.

In his address at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, President Ramaphosa said the sanctions were impacting harshly on Zimbabwe's citizens and affecting South Africa's economy as well.

'Untold suffering'

"The sanctions that are also being applied against South Africa’s neighbour, Zimbabwe, should also be lifted, as they are imposing untold suffering on ordinary Zimbabweans, but also have a collateral negative impact on neighbouring countries, such as my own country, South Africa," he said.

Southern African nations have been calling for the lifting of the sanctions as they were hurting the region's economy.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa is scheduled to address the UN assembly on Thursday.