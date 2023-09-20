Manchester United’s goalkeeper Andre Onana has taken blame for the English club’s 4-3 loss against Bayern Munich in the opening Group A match of the UEFA Champions League.

A first half error by Onana led to Leroy Sane’s goal in the 28th minute to put the German side ahead.

Just right outside the 18-yard box, Sane fired a shot to the bottom right corner. The ball slipped through the hands of Onana, with many Manchester United fans saying that the goal would have been prevented.

“The defeat is difficult (to accept). In the beginning (of the match), we started very good. But after my mistake, we lost control of the game. It is a difficult situation for us, for me especially, because I am the one who let the team down,” Onana said in a post-match interview on Wednesday.

“The team was very good (nonetheless). We just have to move on.”

At the end of the match, Manchester went home with a relatively decent scoreline of 4-3.

Conceded many goals

“Yes, the first goal (was my fault). I have to recognise that because of me, we did not win,” Onana said.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper has already conceded 14 goals this season – 10 in the English Premier League’s first five matches and four in the UEFA Champions League opening game.

Due to the high number of goals scored past him, the 27-year-old says his start at Manchester United has “not been so good.”

“I have a lot to prove (to the Manchester United fans). To be honest, my start at Manchester United is not so good, it is not how I want (it to be). We are a very big club, we want to win everything. We have to be together, we have to continue working (hard) the way we are doing,” he said on Wednesday.

Onana replaced the long-serving Manchester United’s goalkeeper David de Gea in the recent transfer window.

Onana joined the English club from Italian side Inter Milan on a £43.8 million ($57.3million) transfer fee.