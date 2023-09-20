BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Angola’s energy distributor restores prepaid system
Angola’s system for purchasing prepaid electricity units collapsed on Monday due to a computer system error, the country’s power distributor said on Wednesday.
Nearly half of Angola’s population is connected to the national power grid, according to official data. / Photo: Reuters
September 20, 2023

Angola’s energy distributor ENDE has announced the restoration of the prepaid system of purchasing electricity units.

The system collapsed on Monday, inconveniencing many users.

ENDE said a computer system error led to the glitch that has taken days to rectify.

The firm apologised "for the inconvenience caused", saying its engineers will continue working round the clock to ensure a full return to normalcy.

Nearly half the Angolan population of 36 million people has access to electricity, according to government data.

