By Pauline Odhiambo

A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Morocco on September 8, causing thousands of deaths and injuries.

The quake has had a lasting impact on survivors, including thousands of children who may be psychologically traumatised, according to experts.

Nearly 3000 people have been killed by the quake and more than 100,000 children affected, according to data by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

To help them cope with the trauma, Moroccan soldiers are giving pyschological support by engaging the children through games and other fun activities including face painting.

Talk therapy

The soldiers are also supporting the affected children through cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), a type of talk therapythat can improve the mental health of those impacted by traumatic occurrences, including young children and teenagers.

According to experts, CBT helps children identify, interpret and evaluate their emotional and behavioral reactions to negative experiences.

Laughter

Emotions and behaviors of young children can be regulated and managed to improve self-control, emotion regulation, coping skills, and emotional awareness during this critical developmental stage.

The activities bring joy and laughter to the children.

Play therapy

Many child therapist use games to build rapport, as well as build prosocial and coping skills.

The principles of play therapy are then scaled to more mature games for adolescents or adult dealing with trauma.

Mindfulness

Teaching children to be mindful of their thoughts can help them cope with traumatic experiences.

Encouraging them to express their feelings while encouraging them to live in the present moment can keep depression and anxiety at bay.

An estimated 175 million children worldwide are moreover likely to be negatively affected by natural disasters every year.