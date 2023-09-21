When Anwar al-Shalawi walked down the stairs, he found his sister and nephew struggling to save themselves amid unprecedented flooding in the Libyan city of Derna.

Mediterranean storm Daniel struck Libya’s eastern coast on September 10, causing deadly flooding in several Libyan cities. Derna was hardest hit by the floods, causing the city’s dams to burst, washing away homes and people.

“I was asleep on the second floor in our three-story house when I woke up to the sound of a big explosion,” al-Shalawi, a proficient swimmer, told Anadolu.

“Water was everywhere. I rushed downstairs to look for my sister and nephew,” he recalled.

As he moved down to the first floor, al-Shalawi could not find his sister as the place was totally submerged in water.

“I saw nothing but floating furniture. I couldn’t see my sister nor my 12-year-old nephew,” al-Shalawi said.

Immediately, he decided to brave the floods to search for his sister and nephew.

"I began to swim through all the rooms on the first floor. I had a very short time since the place was completely submerged in water."

Floating city

"Luckily, I found her and my nephew inside a room. They clung to the floating furniture," he said.

Immediately, al-Shalawi dragged the two through the water towards the stairs.

"When we reached the stairs, we ran up to the third floor to save ourselves," he recalled.

"When we reached the rooftop, I was shocked with what I saw. Everything was floating, pieces of furniture, cars, people and animals. it was horrific," he recalled.

"My sister and nephew are fine, but traumatized after they were on the verge of death," said al-Shalawi, who is currently receiving medical treatment at the Benghazi Medical Center in eastern Libya.

According to the UN Humanitarian Office (OCHA), at least 3,958 people have died across Libya due to flooding, revising its previous death toll of 11,300.

More than 40,000 people have been displaced across Libya’s northeastern areas by the deadly floods, said the UN office.