WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of airstrikes
Moscow says Ukraine launched massive drone attack, while authorities on opposite side say Russia destroyed warehouses in Lviv region.
Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of air attacks. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 21, 2023

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of airstrikes, with Moscow claiming the downing of 22 Ukrainian drones and authorities on the opposite side reporting destruction in the Lviv region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that 22 drones were shot down on Monday night – 19 over the Black Sea and Crimea, and one each in Kursk, Belgorod, and Oryol regions.

Meanwhile, in the Bryansk region, an emergency was declared in several settlements because of Ukraine's shelling.

Separately, the governor of Ukraine’s Lviv regional state administration, Maksym Kozytskyy, said on Telegram that an industrial facility and warehouses were damaged in the city of Drohobych, Lviv region, after a series of explosions that resulted in fires.

According to an online map tracking the air raid alerts, sirens sounded early in the morning across Ukraine, and explosions were reported in the cities of Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Rivne, Kharkiv, as well as in the Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Lviv, and Khmelnitsky regions.

Independent confirmation of claims is impossible due to the ongoing war.

SOURCE:AA
