Rwandan man pleads guilty to killing 14 people
A 34-year-old Rwandan man Denis Kazungu has pleaded guilty to killing 14 people, mostly women, and hiding their bodies in his house in Kigali.
Rwandan man Denis Kazungu pleaded guilty to multiple killings in the capital Kigali on September 21, 2023. / Photo: Getty Images
September 21, 2023

A serial killer in Rwanda has pleaded guilty to killing 14 people. Most of the victims were women.

Denis Kazungu, 34, admitted guilt to charges that included murder, rape and robbery. He appeared at the Kicukiro Court in the capital Kigali on Thursday.

Kazungu smiled as police led him into the courtroom, but he didn't appear to show any other emotion during the hearing.

Police discovered 12 bodies at this home, but he said that he killed an additional two people whose bodies haven't been found.

The victims include 11 women and one man, authorities said. The sex of the other two people Kazungu said he killed wasn't immediately clear.

Different names

Kazungu didn’t have a lawyer at the hearing and he's expected to appear in court again on Tuesday.

Police alleged that the suspect lured people from bars to his home in a suburb of Kigali.

Though identities of his victims haven't been officially released, a woman has appeared in local media interviews claiming to have escaped from Kazungu.

Authorities say the suspect used different names in a bid to conceal his true identity. Police found the bodies after Kazungu's landlord went to authorities for help because the suspect wasn't paying rent.

SOURCE:AP
