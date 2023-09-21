Nine people have been killed and several injured in an ambush by unknown assailants in northern Ghana.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning, the head of the local district of Pusiga, Zubeiru Abdulai, said.

The attack took place near the border with Burkina Faso, where Islamist militants are waging an insurgency.

Militant violence in Ghana is rare, but its neighbours Togo and Côte d'Ivoire have seen militants cross their northern borders to wage sporadic attacks.

The attackers shot into two vehicles carrying traders on their way to the market town of Cinkasse, said Abdulai, who added the injured were being treated at the Bawku government hospital.

Most of the victims were women, he said. Police declined to comment.