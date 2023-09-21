AFRICA
Unknown assailants kill nine people in northern Ghana
Unknown assailants have killed at least nine people in northern Ghana, according to local authorities.
Several people were injured in the Thursday ambush that left nine people dead in northern Ghana. / Photo: AP / Photo: AP Archive
September 21, 2023

Nine people have been killed and several injured in an ambush by unknown assailants in northern Ghana.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning, the head of the local district of Pusiga, Zubeiru Abdulai, said.

The attack took place near the border with Burkina Faso, where Islamist militants are waging an insurgency.

Militant violence in Ghana is rare, but its neighbours Togo and Côte d'Ivoire have seen militants cross their northern borders to wage sporadic attacks.

The attackers shot into two vehicles carrying traders on their way to the market town of Cinkasse, said Abdulai, who added the injured were being treated at the Bawku government hospital.

Most of the victims were women, he said. Police declined to comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
