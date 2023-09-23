Kenyan police have recovered an unlicensed AK-47 rifle and more than 20 rounds of ammunition at the home of banned New Zealand runner Zane Robertson, who was detained on Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault.

In March this year the middle and long-distance runner, who competed at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, was banned for eight years for doping and interfering with the testing process, Reuters news agency reports.

Robertson, who was arrested at his home in Iten, western Kenya, will be held for five days to give detectives time to conclude investigations, security sources said.

"Zane Robertson was arrested on Wednesday over allegations of sexual assault," said Tom Makori, Keiyo sub-county police commandant. "We recovered an unlicensed firearm and 23 rounds of ammunition."

The alleged assault took place during a party at Robertson's home on Tuesday night, local media reported.

The 33-year-old, who moved to Kenya as a teenager to train in long-distance running, won a bronze medal in the 5,000 metres at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.