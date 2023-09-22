AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Gunmen abduct female students from hostels in Nigerian university
The gunmen broke down doors and shattered windows in the attack at Federal University Gusau.
Gunmen abduct female students from hostels in Nigerian university
Armed men regularly  engage in  kidnapping for ransom in Nigeria, PHOTO \ AFP / Others
September 22, 2023

Gunmen in Nigeria broke down doors, shattered windows and abducted 24 female students from hostels of a university in northwestern Zamfara state in the early hours of Friday, witnesses said, in the latest kidnapping to hit the state.

As they marched their victims away, the armed men also took a security guard and 10 construction workers who were sleeping in a makeshift shelter on the premises of Federal University Gusau, local officials said.

"The armed bandits arrived on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically, that's when I woke up. They went to the girls' hostels near the campus, breaking windows and doors and shouting for the students to come out," said student Hussaini Abubakar, who lives in a nearby hostel.

The students were marched through bush country at the back of the university campus, which is not fenced, said Abubakar.

Armed gangs have plagued the northwest in recent years, kidnapping for ransom, looting and destroying communities and murdering civilians. Security forces' attempts to halt their rampage have met with little success.

Kidnapping hotspots

Zamfara is one of the hot spot states for kidnapping.

The state governor's spokesperson said 35 people from the university were taken in the first major abduction involving students this year.

Another student, who identified himself as Sodiq Moshood, said he was woken by the sound of gunfire.

"I was very scared and the gunshots lasted several minutes. It was around 3 a.m. (0200 GMT) and there was commotion outside," Sodiq said.

The university is 20 km outside Zamfara state capital.

Rescued students

Six students had been rescued by security forces, the university spokesperson said.

President Bola Tinubu has implemented some bold economic reforms, including the removal of a costly fuel subsidy and freeing the naira currency but he is yet to spell out how he will tackle widespread insecurity across Nigeria.

A long-running insurgency festers in the northeast, kidnappings for ransom remain rampant in the northwest, gang and separatist violence in the southeast continues to claim lives and dozens have been killed during farmer and herder clashes in the central belt.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us