Babies among dozens killed in Benin fuel depot fire
The fire broke out on Saturday morning at a fuel depot in southern Benin near the border with Nigeria. Most of the victims were burnt beyond recognition.
The government of Benin said the fire started at about 9am local time on Saturday. Photo: Others / Others
September 23, 2023

At least 34 people were killed when a contraband fuel dump burst into flames in southern Benin near the border with Nigeria, a government official said on Saturday.

"A serious fire occurred in the town of Seme Podji," Interior Minister Alassane Seidou told reporters.

"Unfortunately we have 34 deaths including two babies. Their bodies are charred because the cause of the fire is smuggled fuel."

The minister said another 20 people were being treated in hospital, including some in a serious condition.

Explosions at oil facilities in the Republic of Benin are rare. However, such incidents are frequent in neighbouring Nigeria mainly involving fuel tankers and illegal oil refining facilities.

Nigeria is a major oil and gas producer and fuel smuggling is common along its borders, especially when the government maintained a subsidy to keep petrol prices low. The government removed the subsidy earlier this year sparking fuel price hikes.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
