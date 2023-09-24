BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Nigeria targets over 2 million barrels oil output per day
Nigeria's oil production stood at 1.41 million bpd in August, up 8% from July, data from the petroleum regulator shows.
Nigeria targets over 2 million barrels oil output per day
Nigeria gets most of its official revenues from oil. Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
September 24, 2023

Nigeria expects to lift oil production to 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of next year after oil companies operating in the country committed investments of $13.5 billion in the short term, the presidency said on Saturday.

Oil production stood at 1.41 million bpd in August, up 8%from July, data from the petroleum regulator shows.

Nigeria is Africa's largest oil producer but its output has been in decline due to massive crude theft, attacks on pipelines in the Niger Delta region and lack of investment, causing a dwindling of government revenues and large fiscal deficits.

President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on energy, Olu Verheijen, and the petroleum regulator held a series of meetings with 15 oil firms, including Total, Chevron, Shell and ExxonMobil to discuss how they could ramp up production, the presidency said in a statement.

The companies had identified some obstacles to investments, which the government would tackle, the presidency said without giving details.

"With the conclusion of these consultations, it is anticipated that the USD 13.5 billion in short-term inv estment components, currently in the pipeline, will pave the way for the delivery of 2.1 million barrels per day production by December 2024, barring any unforeseen challenges," the statement said.

ExxonMobil has pledged additional oil production of nearly 40,000 barrels per day in Nigeria, a presidential spokesperson said on Tuesday, citing a senior Exxon executive.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us