Burkina Faso has once again lambasted its former colonial ruler France and defended its seemingly growing ties with Russia and other international allies.

The attitude of French president Emmanuel Macron is 'ridiculous', Burkina Faso's Minister of State Bassolma Bazie said in an address at the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

"If we look at the unfortunate and condescending attitude of President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, often he verges on the ridiculous while glorifying hypothetical condescension vis-a-vis African people,'' he said.

''I have to impose myself here the duty of giving him a little lesson in history, on his own history (reference to colonialism), because this is why classrooms are full of children that are learning their lesson well, to grow up properly instead of doing other things at the risk of being lost forever,'' Bazie added.

No anti-French sentiment

France has maintained strong ties with its former colonies decades after their independence and had troops across West Africa. However, hostility towards its presence has soared since a string of military coups started in 2020 in the region.

Anti-French sentiment has grown following the wave of coups. Burkina Faso's self-appointed transition government has already ordered the departure of France's ambassador.

Several protests by opponents of the French military presence took place, partly linked to perceptions that France has not done enough to tackle an insurgencies. However, the Burkina Faso minister sought to downplay anti-French sentiment.

''Let me clarify here that no African people is opposed to the French people. There is no anti-French sentiment in Africa, there will never be due to our legendary hospitality and our love for our neighbours, it's just that the people of Africa don't accept condescension."

Insincerity

Bazie also accused France and its allies of insincerity in the fight against terrorism. ''There is a clear lack of honesty in the international community,'' he said.

"If the international community were honest and sincere in its fight to combat terrorism, it would have no problem with getting support from populations,'' he added.

The minister defended his country's ties with Russia saying it has the right to choose its partners. "Burkina Faso will work with the partners that it wants to work with in a sovereign manner, and buy from who it wants, and defend how it wants,'' he said.

The Burkina Faso official also hit out at the West African regional body ECOWAS which is pushing for the restoration of democracy in coup-hit countries especially Niger. Mali and Burkina Faso have joined forces against ECOWAS moves.