Over 70 aircraft, eight ships deliver aid to flood-hit Libya
A total of 24 countries have sent their aid to flood-stricken Libya, with the consignment transported in more than 70 aircraft and eight ships.
The devastating September 10, 2023 floods in Libya left nearly 4,000 people dead, according to the UN. / Photo: Reuters / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 24, 2023

Libya's National Unity Government has announced that more than 70 planes and eight ships carrying relief supplies have arrived since a storm and devastating floods washed through the eastern part of the country.

A total of 24 countries have sent aid to help disaster victims in the North African country, a statement by the government's Emergency and Rapid Response Team said on Sunday.

One of these two dozen countries, the Netherlands has provided €2 million ($2.1 million) in food, medicine, shelter, and medical care support for flood victims.

The statement mentioned that Australia plans to provide $1 million in aid, while South Korea has earmarked $2 million for the UN's humanitarian effort in Libya.

Deadly floods

Nearly 4,000 people were killed in floods caused by Storm Daniel in Libya on September 10, while more than 40,000 have been displaced, according to UN figures.

Libya's Tripoli-based High Council of State, which acts as a senate, demanded an international investigation on Wednesday into the deadly floods.

SOURCE:AA
