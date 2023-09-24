Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium in a thrilling English Premier League (EPL) match.

Spurs’ defender Christian Romero scored an own goal in the 26th minute to place the Gunners ahead.

In the 42nd minute, Spurs’ forward Son Heung-min capitalised on Arsenal’s defensive error to equalise.

Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the 54th minute when Romero handled the ball in the 18-yard box. Bukayo Saka stepped forward and converted the spot-kick to restore Arsenal’s lead.

The Gunners’ lead was, however, short-lived when Son pulled one back for Spurs a minute later.

Spurs now sit fourth in the EPL table with 14 points after six matches, the same as fifth-placed Arsenal, though with a superior goal difference.

Chelsea’s woes continue

Manchester City have continued their perfect start to the new season with six wins in six matches to maintain the top spot with 18 points.

Liverpool, who beat West Ham United 3-1 on Sunday, are second with 16 points, ahead of third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion, who have 15 points.

Chelsea’s troubled start to the new EPL season continued on Sunday when they lost 1-0 to Aston Villa at the Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, who are in the 14th position with five points after six games, had to play with ten men for more than 30 minutes on Sunday after defender Malo Gusto was shown a straight red card in the 58th minute.

Chelsea’s poor streak of results now puts new manager Mauricio Pochettino under pressure, given the amount of money the London club spent on transfers recently.