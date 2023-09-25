AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Somali security forces kill at least 70 al-Shabaab militants
The operation comes a day after a truck bombing at an army checkpoint killed more than 18 people, including security personnel.
Somali security forces kill at least 70 al-Shabaab militants
The Somali security forces say recent operations have dealt significant blows to al-Shabaab. Photo: AP / Others
September 25, 2023

At least 70 al-Shabaab militants have been killed in an operation by the Somali National Army in north-central Mudug province.

The security forces backed by local volunteers, raided al-Shabaab terrorist hideouts and gathering places in the town of Aad.

Ringleaders of the terrorist group were among those were killed in the operation, according to Somali Deputy Information Minister Abdirahman Yusuf Al Adala, who spoke to local media.

The Somali Defense Ministry, which also confirmed the operation on Sunday, said “recent military actions in Mudug and Galgaduud have dealt significant blows to Khawarij and their militias.”

Khawarij is a term the Somali government uses to describe the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab.

The operation comes a day after a truck bombing at an army checkpoint in the central town of Beledweyne killed more than 18 people, including 10 security personnel, and wounded more than 40 others.

On Saturday, an airstrike in the al-Shabaab-controlled town of Elbur targeting a meeting house killed top al-Shabaab leaders, according to the Somali Defense Ministry.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us