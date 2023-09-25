The head of Libya’s Presidential Council, Mohamed al-Menfi, says international support for those affected by the flood disaster that struck the eastern part of the country requires a specialized and unified Libyan institution.

"The authorities elected according to a permanent constitution are the ones who have control over the frozen Libyan funds," he said on X.

He also added that gaining the trust of the disaster victims was important.

Al-Menfi had previously met with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh of the National Unity Government and other officials in the capital Tripoli last week.

Debate

He mentioned that inter-institutional divisions in Libya had hindered intervention efforts after the floods.

Previously, there had been a debate over which party would organize international aid for those affected by the disaster.

Mediterranean Storm Daniel, which struck eastern Libya on September10, caused flooding in the cities of Benghazi, Al-Bayda and Al-Marj as well as Soussa and Derna.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 3,998 people had lost their lives in the flooding and up to 9,000 people were still missing.