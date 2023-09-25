South African farmers have lost at least 1 billion Rand ($53 million) worth in crops and livestock following devastating wildfires in August and September, according to Agri SA, the country’s largest agricultural body.

Christo van der Rheede, Agri SA CEO, says that at least 1.2 million hectares of land have been affected by the ongoing fires in the provinces, with Free State, North West and Limpopo being among the hardest hit.

The most recent fire was extinguished by rainfall in the Northern Cape on Sunday. "Many farmers are devastated due to the loss of grazing land and livestock, such as sheep, cattle and wildlife, burnt to death or had to be euthanised," he said.

A fund to assist affected farmers has distributed about R1.6 million ($87,000) but Van der Rheede says more was needed.

He lamented that the wildfires occurred at a time when farmers were already grappling with several challenges including rampant power cuts, deteriorating infrastructure, rising labour and input costs.

Cigarette cause

"As a result of all these challenges, farmers are currently liable for an estimated R205 billion ($11 million) in debt - a high burden that renders those affected by the fires unable to absorb this latest tragedy," he stated.

He called on municipalities in vulnerable areas to ensure adequate maintenance of public infrastructure.

"Something as simple as a negligent driver throwing the butt of a cigarette on the side of the road can result in a wildfire, so it is important for municipalities to ensure that the grass is adequately cut."

He urged provincial government officials to ensure that disaster management teams were ready and available to contain fires during the fire season. About 190 animals were euthanised as a result of the fires.