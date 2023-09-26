AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Somalia's president praises Türkiye for its support
Hassan Sheikh Mohamud meets with Turkish ambassador to discuss his country’s development priorities and security.
Somalia's president praises Türkiye for its support
"The president commends the distinguished close relations between the two brotherly countries," Somalia’s Presidency said in a statement. / Photo: AFP / Photo: AA
September 26, 2023

Somalia's president expressed his deep appreciation to Türkiye for continuing to support his country’s development, security and humanitarian needs.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud made the remarks on Monday after he met with Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Ibrahim Mete Yagli in the central town of Dhusamareb and discussed bilateral relations between their two countries, t he latest security developments and other issues of mutual interest, according to Somalia’s Presidency.

Yagli was accompanied by TurkSom Chief Commander Brig. Gen. Sebahattin Kalkan.

Camp TurkSom, located in the capital, Mogadishu, is Türkiye’s largest overseas military base and training facility. It has the capacity to accommodate around 1,500 trainees at a time and has already trained more 5,000 Somali security forces.

Close ties

“During the meeting, the president commended the distinguished close relations between the two brotherly countries," Somalia’s Presidency said in a statement on X.

The meeting came as Mogadishu is campaigning to lift an arms embargo on Somalia.

The embargo was imposed by the UN Security Council in early 1992 following the collapse of Somalia’s military junta.

Somalia is enjoying a close economic, diplomatic and military friendship with Türkiye that has been growing since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Somalia in 2011.

Since then, Türkiye has built an 80,000-square-metre (861,112-square-foot) embassy in Mogadishu, which is its biggest embassy in Africa.

Joint venture

Turkish humanitarian organisations are also operating in the country and helped avert a famine in 2022. Somalia has witnessed one of the worst droughts in four decades for the last two years.

Last month, the Turkish embassy in Mogadishu hosted a signing ceremony for a joint venture agreement between a Turkish and Somali company to build a biogas power plant in Mogadishu.

The plant will have a production capacity of 5.6 MW/hour, providing energy to around 40,000 homes by the end of 2024, according to the embassy.

Somalia also anticipates the opening of a Ziraat Bank branch in Mogadishu, which will be the first Turkish bank i n Somalia.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us