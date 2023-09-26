AFRICA
Tunisia releases three politicians after six-month detention
The Tunisian government has released three politicians who had been under house arrest for six months.
There have been several arrests targeting opposition politicians in Tunisia. / Photo: AP
September 26, 2023

A Tunisian party has said that authorities have released three politicians, including a former minister, after they were held for more than six months under house arrest.

On Tuesday, the head of the El Amal Wa Enjaz party, Abdellatif Mekki, identified those released as Mohamed Ben Salem, Ahmad El-Amari and Ali Ellafi.

Ben Salem was a senior figure in the Ennahda party, a former minister and is currently a member of the El Amal Wa Enjaz party.

El-Amari is a senior figure in the Ennahda party and former parliamentarian, while Ellafi is a political activist.

Authorities have yet to comment on the releases.

Crackdown

Officials have cracked down on opponents since February, arresting several media figures, activists and politicians.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that has aggravated the country's economic conditions since President Kais Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament in 2021.

Saied insists the measures were meant to "save" the country but critics have accused him of orchestrating a coup.

SOURCE:AA
