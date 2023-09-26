WORLD
2 MIN READ
Africa operations to continue, Wagner group says
Russian paramilitary group Wagner has said that its operations in Africa and Belarus will continue, even after the death of its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Africa operations to continue, Wagner group says
Wagner group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin (R) died in a plane crash in Russia on August 23, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
September 26, 2023

The press service of Wagner paramilitary group has said that the group will continue its operations in Africa and Belarus after the death of its head Yevgeny Prigozhin.

"PMC (private military company) Wagner continues its work in the African and Belarusian directions. There is no question of closing the company. The command of the PMC keeps solving all the tasks and managing the company," it said on Telegram on Tuesday.

Prigozhin died in a plane crash on Auguest 23, two months after Wagner attempted a short-lived rebellion against the Russian government.

Wagner has had a rising international profile in recent years through its deployment in Africa, as well as in Ukraine, where Moscow launched a "special military operation" in February 2022.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us