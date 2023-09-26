AFRICA
1 MIN READ
160 Nigerian migrants rescued in Libya
One hundred and sixty Nigerian migrants have been rescued from Libya and repatriated home.
160 Nigerian migrants rescued in Libya
Most of the Nigerian migrants rescued in Libya on Monday were men. / Photo:  Nigeria's Emmergency Agency / Others
September 26, 2023

One hundred and sixty (160) irregular migrants of Nigerian descent have been rescued in Libya and repatriated to their home country.

Sixty (60) of the irregular migrants, who were rescued on Monday, were women, 95 were men, while the other five were children.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says the migrants landed safely in Nigeria.

North Africa is a key route for illegal immigrants seeking to access Europe through the Mediterranean Sea.

Many migrants cite political unrest, war and economic hardship as the main reasons for their quest to move abroad.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us