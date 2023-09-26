One hundred and sixty (160) irregular migrants of Nigerian descent have been rescued in Libya and repatriated to their home country.

Sixty (60) of the irregular migrants, who were rescued on Monday, were women, 95 were men, while the other five were children.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says the migrants landed safely in Nigeria.

North Africa is a key route for illegal immigrants seeking to access Europe through the Mediterranean Sea.

Many migrants cite political unrest, war and economic hardship as the main reasons for their quest to move abroad.