WORLD
3 MIN READ
Armed men attack Haiti hospital
Armed men attacked a hospital in Haiti on Tuesday, authorities say.
Armed men attack Haiti hospital
No person was killed or injured in the Tuesday attack on a hospital in Haiti. / Photo: Reuters
September 26, 2023

Armed men fired on a hospital in Haiti on Tuesday, an official said, damaging an infant care unit and leaving patients in "shock," but without causing casualties in the latest violence to rock the Caribbean nation.

The attackers occupied the perimeters of the Mirebalais hospital – one of the largest in the island – from midnight (0400 GMT) until 5am on Tuesday, Dr Reginald Ternier told AFP by telephone.

"This morning, we could see bullet holes on the facades of several buildings" at the hospital, some 30 miles (50 kilometres) from the capital Port-au-Prince.

He said that an intensive care unit for newborns had also been damaged and that large-calibre shells had been found.

No deaths or gunshot wounds were reported after the attack, but Ternier said it had traumatised those seeking help at the hospital.

"Patients, residents and staff all experienced the attack in the middle of the night. They are in shock," he said.

Motive

"It's difficult for us to understand the motives behind such an attack. We receive patients from all walks of life, regardless of their social rank, affiliation or activities. We provide medical care to everyone."

Armed gangs have seized control of vast swathes of land in Haiti, following intersecting public health, political and economic crises.

More than 2,400 people have died in violence there since the start of the year, according to the United Nations.

For months there have been calls for an international force to intervene, and earlier this month the United States said up to a dozen countries had offered support while pledging its own logistical assistance.

Kenya has offered to lead the force with a contribution of 1,000 security personnel and Jamaica, the Bahamas and Antigua have made known their willingness to participate – though it could take months yet to materialise.

Another attack

Men armed with automatic weapons also attacked Saut d'Eau, a village not far from Mirebalais, on Friday.

The village's mayor, Ruth Thelus, told Radio Magik 9 on Sunday that 11 people were killed, dozens wounded and several houses burned down.

Saut d'Eau was reportedly targeted in a new attack on Monday, but there were no further details on any potential casualties.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us