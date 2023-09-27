TÜRKİYE
Teknofest: Türkiye's biggest tech event makes a third and final splash
It is a breathtaking showcase of ingenious aircraft displays, technology competitions, software exhibitions and special flight experiences.
Bayraktar Kızılelma, an unmanned warplane exhibited in the event area, attracted attention from the participants. / Photo: AA
September 27, 2023

By Charles Mgbolu

Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event TEKNOFEST 2023 opened its third and final leg on Wednesday in the city of Izmir in the country’s south-west.

The five-day event will end on October 1 and has been organised by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry.

It is a breathtaking showcase of ingenious aircraft displays, technology competitions, educational workshops, software exhibitions and special flight experiences.

The fair was introduced in 2018. This year’s event comes at a special time as Türkiye marks its 100th anniversary.

The event this year has been a marathon, beginning with a powerful first leg in Istanbul in April, which recorded an overwhelming two million visitors - shattering all previous records.

The second leg took place in Ankara between August 30 and September 3 at the Etimesgut Airport, which hosted 943,000 visitors.

Izmir, described as the pearl of the Aegean Sea, is now bristling with excitement as they hope to set their own record and take the excitement of this amazing show to the skies.

The event will be held at Çiğli Airport in Izmir and will have full display of technology and entrepreneurship competitions, air shows, air and land vehicle exhibitions, educational workshop activities, a vertical wind tunnel, simulation experience areas among other activities.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
