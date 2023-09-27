AFRICA
2 MIN READ
French ambassador leaves Niger weeks after junta's order
The junta that seized power in a July coup had ordered the French ambassador to leave the country at the end of August
French ambassador leaves Niger weeks after junta's order
A pro-coup protester holds a paper that reads 'We no longer want France'. / Photo: Reuters
September 27, 2023

France's ambassador in Niger was flown out of the country early on Wednesday morning, Reuters news agency reports quoting two security sources,

It comes around one month after the military government ordered his expulsion.

The junta that seized power in a July coup ordered French ambassador Sylvain Itte to leave the country within 48 hours at the end of August in response to what they called actions by France "contrary to the interests of Niger".

But the order was at first ignored by France, who has refused to recognise the coup leaders, triggering daily protests in front of the French embassy.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this month that Itte and his staff were effectively being held hostage at the embassy.

Over the weekend, Macron said the ambassador was being pulled out and would return to France. He also announced the withdrawal of 1,500 French troops.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us