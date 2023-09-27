SPORTS
Ugandan coach arrested over whipping of female boxer
The coach, Herbert Kalungi, was arrested and questioned after a video of the incident sparked public outrage.
Uganda's sports minister condemned the incident as disturbing. / Others
September 27, 2023

A Ugandan boxing coach has been arrested after being accused of caning a 15 year-old female boxer for losing a fight over the weekend in the Uganda Boxing Champions League, according to a police spokesperson.

The coach, Herbert Kalungi, was arrested and questioned after a video of the incident was shared widely on social media.

Police are waiting for the results of a medical examination on the female boxer before proceeding with the case, the spokesperson said.

The boxer's coaching team were filmed holding her midair by her hands and feet as one of them repeatedly caned her backside.

Sparked outrage

Her tormentors had attributed her loss to indiscipline, according to local news outlets.

The video sparked outrage among the public and sports officials, prompting the arrest of the suspect who is also the founder of Sparks Boxing Academy.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the victim and her mother had recorded statements, but they had pleaded with police not to pursue the matter further as it could jeopardise her boxing ambitions, local news outlets report.

Police insist only the office of the public prosecutor can drop the case as it involves accusations of crimes committed against a minor.

Sports Minister Peter Ogwang condemned the act, describing it as disturbing.

"Corporal punishment is unlawful and punishable by law. Above all, boxing as a sport remains illegal in schools until government comes up with the guiding regulations," he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
