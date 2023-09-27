By Nana Dwomoh-Doyen Benjamin

In the annals of political history, coups have often been the thunderclaps that reshaped countries and redrew geopolitical maps.

Over the years, Africa, a continent teeming with diverse cultures and untapped potential, has emerged as a crucible for these seismic political shifts.

The African continent's tryst with coups began in 1963 amidst Togo's palm-fringed beaches and vibrant marketplaces.

President Sylvanus Olympio, a beacon of hope for the newly independent nation, fell victim to an internal coup, sending shockwaves across the continent.

This inaugural event foreshadowed an era of political turbulence that would soon sweep across Africa.

Nkrumah's Ghana

Ghana, the first Sub-Saharan African nation to cast off the colonial yoke, holds a singular importance in Africa's history.

At the helm was Kwame Nkrumah, a visionary statesman whose dream was to showcase the capability of the black man in self-governance.

With a genuine belief in pan-African unity, Nkrumah sought to set Ghana as a shining example for the entire continent.

However, within the crucible of Nkrumah's ambitions, dissent simmered. His socialist policies, authoritarian leanings, and soaring aspirations bred discontent.

In 1966, a coalition of internal opposition and external interests orchestrated a coup, casting Nkrumah into exile.

The dream of an independent Africa, exemplified by Ghana's rise, still needs to be fulfilled. Nkrumah's ousting did more than change the course of Ghana's history.

It set in motion a domino effect across the continent. Ghana, once the vanguard of African independence, now found itself mired in a cycle of coups and military rule.

The echoes of Ghana's turmoil resonated throughout Africa, from Nigeria's Biafran War to Uganda's Idi Amin era.

Each coup was a complex interplay of internal strife, external meddling, and power aspirations.

The stage was set for ideological and geopolitical struggles in Angola, Mozambique, and countless other nations, leaving countries fractured and populations displaced.

The Cold War shadow

The Cold War, a geopolitical crucible that shaped the course of history, cast its long shadow over Africa. Superpowers vied for influence, treating nations as pawns on the global chessboard.

Ideological battles were fought through proxy wars and covert interventions, with coups often the chosen instrument. Angola and Mozambique were caught in the crossfire as rival factions received support from the United States and the Soviet Union.

The continent became a battleground, and coups were the weapons of choice. The legacies of these interventions linger, leaving scars that continue to shape African politics today.

Africa's bounty of natural resources, from oil in Nigeria to diamonds in Sierra Leone and cobalt and gold in the DRC, has long been both a blessing and a curse.

These riches have the power to transform nations, but they also have the potential to breed corruption, fuel conflicts, and instigate coup attempts.

Nigeria's history is replete with coups largely driven by the desire to control oil revenues.

Similarly, access to oil wealth has caused political instability in nations like Equatorial Guinea and Sudan.

The struggle for control over these resources often comes at the expense of democratic governance and stability.

Governance failures

The fragility of democratic institutions and governance failures have paved the way for political crises and coup attempts in many African nations.

Leaders, driven by a hunger for power, manipulate constitutional mechanisms to extend their rule, stoking public frustration and cries for intervention.

Mali, a nation plagued by chronic instability, witnessed coups in 2012, 2020 and 2021.

In both instances, a disillusioned populace fed up with corrupt and ineffective governance supported military takeovers to seek change.

Ripple effects

The surge of coups across Africa casts a long shadow that stretches far beyond the continent's borders.

Power vacuums and conflicts following coups threaten regional stability, leading to humanitarian crises and mass displacements.

Democracy bears the brunt as elected leaders are unceremoniously ousted, replaced by military regimes that often quell dissent and muzzle civil liberties. Furthermore, these political upheavals have profound implications for global politics.

Superpower competition for influence in Africa persists, with new actors like China emerging as major players. The geopolitical landscape is shifting, redefining Africa's place in the world.

Ties with France

In recent years, several Francophone African countries have experienced coups, including Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea, Chad, Niger, and Gabon, highlighting sovereignty issues and limited development within these nations.

The coups in Francophone Africa have been attributed, in part, to stringent ties with France due to historic colonial policies.

The lingering influence of former colonial powers, particularly France, has raised concerns about compromised sovereignty in Francophone African countries.

France's continued involvement in its former colonies' political and economic affairs can be seen as limiting their autonomy and self-determination.

These can be seen in the chants by various supporters of these coups and the change in policies and alliances by the new regimes in Francophone Africa.

These recent Francophone coup leaders have severed political and economic ties with France.

Urgent reforms

The stringent ties between Francophone Africa and France have often led to economic imbalances and hindered development.

Economic policies imposed by France on its former colonies, such as continued use of the CFA franc currency, limited trade benefits, and control over natural resources, have hampered local economic growth and perpetuated socioeconomic disparities.

This lack of development, limited access to education, healthcare, job opportunities, and ongoing militant violence has created disillusionment and frustration among the population.

Coups in Francophone Africa emerge as a response to these stagnant conditions and a desire for change.

The surge of coups in Africa is a complex tapestry woven from historical threads, geopolitical intrigue, resource wealth, governance failures, and democratic deficits.

While progress has been made towards democracy and self-determination, ongoing challenges threaten to reverse these hard-earned gains.

Addressing the root causes demands collective action to fortify democratic institutions, champion good governance, and curtail the influence of external actors seeking to manipulate Africa's political destiny.

Only through such a transformation can Africa stride confidently towards a future free from the spectre of military interventions, poised to unleash its full potential upon the world stage.

