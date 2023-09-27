French Ligue 1 club Olympique Marseille announced on Wednesday that they have appointed Gennaro Gattuso as their new head coach.

The Italian coach replaced Spanish manager Marcelino, who abandoned his post September 20, after seven matches.

"I am very happy and proud to join Olympique de Marseille," said Gattuso. "It's a club and a stadium, the Orange Velodrome, where I had the opportunity to play as a player, celebrated throughout Europe for the passion and fervor it exudes.

"I'm looking forward to getting to work with my new team and taking on the upcoming challenges that await us."

The 45-year-old coach won the 2020 Italian Cup with Napoli.

Gattuso was famous when he played for AC Milan, where he won two UEFA Champions League trophies, a FIFA Club World Cup and two Italian Serie A titles.