East Africa seeks efficiency in disease management
East African health officials have convened in Rwanda to come up with better ways of managing disease outbreaks.
East African health officials are urging governments to embrace technology in medical treatment. / Photo: AP
September 27, 2023

Health officials from the East African Community bloc urged have a harmonised strategy to prevent, manage and control disease outbreaks and epidemics in the region.

On Wednesday, Novat Twungubumwe, the deputy executive secretary of the East African Health Research Commission, said the region is threatened by communicable and non-communicable diseases, with the latter accounting for 40% of all deaths.

“We witness how a number of communicable diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria and HIV/AIDS are causing a heavy burden to people’s lives and to our economies ... in addition to other preventable outbreaks, including cholera, measles, rift valley fever (RVF), and yellow fever,” Twungubumwe said at the opening of the East African Health and Scientific Conference (EAHSC) in Rwanda’s capital of Kigali.

The conference drew researchers and policy makers from across the region. “Lessons learned from the pandemic have taught us that we cannot afford to be complacent.

“We must be prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to both existing and emerging health threats,” Rwanda’s Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana told the conference.

Adopt technology

He underlined the need to adopt emerging technologies and innovations to fill the gap in responding to diseases and emerging pandemics.

Nsanzimana noted technologies such as artificial intelligence can be applied in different ways, including diagnosis, vaccination, surgery and treatment to boost the health care ecosystem.

Twungubumwe cited cardiovascular diseases, cancers, respiratory diseases, mental illness and diabetes which are among the non-communicable diseases prevalent in the region.

Participants are discussing innovative approaches and interventions to strengthen health systems, leadership and governance for the management of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

SOURCE:AA
