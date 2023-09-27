SPORTS
Newcastle knock Man City out of EFL Cup
A 1-0 win over Manchester City on Wednesday saw Newcastle progress to the last 16 of the EFL Cup.
Despite dominating possession, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City were stunned 1-0 in the EFL Cup on Wednesday. / Photo: AA / Others
September 27, 2023

Alexander Isak scored a second-half winner as last season's finalists Newcastle United dumped eight times winners Manchester City out of the League Cup 1-0 in a third round clash at St James' Park on Wednesday.

The Premier League champions dominated possession in the first half but Newcastle soaked up the pressure and came out fighting after the break, with Isak firing in at the far post off a cross from Joelinton in the 53rd minute.

High-flying Brighton & Hove Albion also went out, beaten 1-0 at Chelsea, while Aston Villa and Brentford both lost at home to their top flight opponents Everton (2-1) and Arsenal (1-0) respectively.

Nine-time winners Liverpool beat Leicester City 3-1 at Anfield after a side stripped of their familiar stars went a goal down to the second-tier leaders with just three minutes gone.

West Ham also progress

Cody Gakpo scored in the 48th to cancel out Kasey McAteer's opener and Dominik Szoboszlai fired home a thunderous drive to make it 2-1 in the 70th, five minutes after coming on, and Diogo Jota grabbed the third in the 89th.

Fulham won 2-1 at home to second tier Norwich City while Premier League’s Bournemouth beat Championship side Stoke City 2-0 with two second-half goals in three minutes from substitute Dominic Solanke and Joe Rothwell.

West Ham United won 1-0 at League One Lincoln City.

Blackburn Rovers thrashed Championship rivals Cardiff City 5-2 in the highest scoring match of the night.

SOURCE:Reuters
