WORLD
3 MIN READ
TRT World documentary 'Off the Grid' wins Emmy Award
TRT World's news-documentary, adjudged winner of 44th International Emmy Award in news category, examines transformation in the lives of Ukrainian civilians following withdrawal of Russian army from some Ukrainian areas.
TRT World documentary 'Off the Grid' wins Emmy Award
"Off The Grid," TRT World's multi-award-winning current affairs and investigative documentary series, delves into global narratives through personal journeys. [Image via @iemmys] / Others
September 28, 2023

TRT World's documentary "Off The Grid," featuring the episode ''Ukraine Wartime Diaries,'' has won the 44th International Emmy Award in the "News and Current Affairs" category.

Winners of the News categories of the 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences [NATAS] at the Palladium Times Square in New York City.

TRT World, representing Türkiye in the finals, was up against competitors from UK, Brazil, and Israel.

The episode on Ukraine, Ukraine Wartime Diaries, was prepared by Mouhssine Ennaimi and Alexandre Pauliat, with cinematography by Hakan Hocaoglu, showcasing the devastating impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Edited by Fatih Kibar, with designs by Mahmut Sami Cavus, the news-documentary examines the transformation in the lives of Ukrainian civilians following the withdrawal of the Russian army from some areas liberated by Ukrainian forces.

'Ukraine Wartime Diaries'

"Off The Grid," TRT World's multi-award-winning current affairs and investigative documentary series, delves into global narratives through personal journeys, offering a character-driven, meticulously crafted documentary experience that showcases compelling human stories worldwide.

In the episode titled "Ukraine Wartime Diaries," the aftermath of the Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine unveils harsh realities.

Once liberated, the war-hit areas transform into crime scenes, and potential war crimes loom large. What emerges is that some civilians find themselves in captivity, others meet tragic fates, and many are left to fend for their lives.

The "Off The Grid" series intimately follows local and international teams as they embark on a relentless quest for justice in the face of harrowing revelations, spanning geographies such as Bosnia, Lebanon, Kenya and Ukraine.

The awards honour the work of dedicated professionals working at the highest level of the broadcast journalism and documentary filmmaking professions, said Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS.

"They pay tribute to the journalists who bring us up-to-the-minute reporting on the critical stories of our time, and the documentary storytellers who explore important social, cultural, and political issues in great depth. NATAS is proud to celebrate the work of this year's nominees."

Organisers said they are honouring programming content from "more than 2300 submissions" that originally premiered in calendar-year 2022, judged by a pool of "over 1000 peer professionals" from across the television and streaming/digital media news and documentary industry.

Watch "Ukraine Wartime Diaries" here

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us