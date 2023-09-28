TRT World's documentary "Off The Grid," featuring the episode ''Ukraine Wartime Diaries,'' has won the 44th International Emmy Award in the "News and Current Affairs" category.

Winners of the News categories of the 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences [NATAS] at the Palladium Times Square in New York City.

TRT World, representing Türkiye in the finals, was up against competitors from UK, Brazil, and Israel.

The episode on Ukraine, Ukraine Wartime Diaries, was prepared by Mouhssine Ennaimi and Alexandre Pauliat, with cinematography by Hakan Hocaoglu, showcasing the devastating impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Edited by Fatih Kibar, with designs by Mahmut Sami Cavus, the news-documentary examines the transformation in the lives of Ukrainian civilians following the withdrawal of the Russian army from some areas liberated by Ukrainian forces.

'Ukraine Wartime Diaries'

"Off The Grid," TRT World's multi-award-winning current affairs and investigative documentary series, delves into global narratives through personal journeys, offering a character-driven, meticulously crafted documentary experience that showcases compelling human stories worldwide.

In the episode titled "Ukraine Wartime Diaries," the aftermath of the Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine unveils harsh realities.

Once liberated, the war-hit areas transform into crime scenes, and potential war crimes loom large. What emerges is that some civilians find themselves in captivity, others meet tragic fates, and many are left to fend for their lives.

The "Off The Grid" series intimately follows local and international teams as they embark on a relentless quest for justice in the face of harrowing revelations, spanning geographies such as Bosnia, Lebanon, Kenya and Ukraine.

The awards honour the work of dedicated professionals working at the highest level of the broadcast journalism and documentary filmmaking professions, said Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS.

"They pay tribute to the journalists who bring us up-to-the-minute reporting on the critical stories of our time, and the documentary storytellers who explore important social, cultural, and political issues in great depth. NATAS is proud to celebrate the work of this year's nominees."

Organisers said they are honouring programming content from "more than 2300 submissions" that originally premiered in calendar-year 2022, judged by a pool of "over 1000 peer professionals" from across the television and streaming/digital media news and documentary industry.

Watch "Ukraine Wartime Diaries" here